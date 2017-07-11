Hybrid Cloud Management – With Project New Stack

One of the things that really caught my eye at HPE Discover was Project New Stack which is essentially a Hybrid cloud management tool. At the moment this is still in development, but there was a preview at the show to give a feel for what this tool will aim to accomplish. I recorded the below video with Rick one of the Project New Stack product managers who talked me through the solution and gave me a demo:

Key take aways

Project New Stack aims to provide a tool for the management of hybrid cloud

This will aim to bring a single interface to manage onsite solutions such as vSphere and public cloud offerings from AWS and Azure

The tool will provide reporting data including costs across the disparate infrastructures

Management and orchestration can also be completed from the tool

Synergy will be a tightly integrated with the product so that the onsite experience can be as automated as possible

For the onsite deployments they will be monitored and aimed to self-repair. Just my opinion but this sounded very much like InfoSight and would confirm suspicions that Infosight was a key part of the Nimble acquisition

