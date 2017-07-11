Hybrid Cloud Management – With Project New Stack

One of the things that really caught my eye at HPE Discover was Project New Stack which is essentially a Hybrid cloud management tool. At the moment this is still in development, but there was a preview at the show to give a feel for what this tool will aim to accomplish. I recorded the below video with Rick one of the Project New Stack product managers who talked me through the solution and gave me a demo:
Key take aways
- Project New Stack aims to provide a tool for the management of hybrid cloud
- This will aim to bring a single interface to manage onsite solutions such as vSphere and public cloud offerings from AWS and Azure
- The tool will provide reporting data including costs across the disparate infrastructures
- Management and orchestration can also be completed from the tool
- Synergy will be a tightly integrated with the product so that the onsite experience can be as automated as possible
- For the onsite deployments they will be monitored and aimed to self-repair. Just my opinion but this sounded very much like InfoSight and would confirm suspicions that Infosight was a key part of the Nimble acquisition
You can keep up to date with more videos by subscribing to the YouTube channel and following the blog via e-mail.
Published by