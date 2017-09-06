SSMC 3.2 – What’s New?

SSMC 3.2 has recently been released. Although this is a minor release it has some key feature changes that I think have significantly enhanced usability in terms of creating your own views and customisations. So I thought it was worth making a video demoing what’s new in SSMC 3.2 and how to create custom views to sute you. Specifically I cover

Custom login banner messages

Multi domain support

Creating custom dashboards

Modifying dashboard

Viewing tasks and alerts

Using filters

Creating custom list views

You can download this latest version of SSMC from the 3PAR software depot. The upgrade process is simple but I have covered it previously if you want to take a look.

If you want to take a look at the full list of features check out the SSMC 3.2 release notes and if your totally new to SSMC start here.

