Edit the Windows 10 hosts file – IN 60 SECONDS

1 Open file explorer and browse to the hosts file location C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc\hosts

2 Copy the hosts file to your desktop

3 Open the hosts file on your desktop and add the entry you wish to in the format:

Hostname IP Address

4 Save the updated hosts file

5 Copy the host file back to C:\Windows\System32\drivers\etc\hosts

6 Choose yes to overwrite file

7 Choose yes to the Windows 10 administrative control prompt

