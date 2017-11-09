Veeam online availability event

I recently published a couple of posts from the VeeamON Forum covering what’s new in Veeam 10 and Getting the best performance from the software. The VeeamON forum was a one day event covering technical tips and tricks plus the latest data protection industry trends. If you are chained to your desk and where unable to attend one of these events, good news as Veaam will be doing an online version shortly – VeeamON Tour Virtual

This online event is scheduled to run for a whole day of packed info on 5/12/17. As it’s an online event you can dip in and out as it fits your day to see the sessions that interest you. The sessions are split across business, technical and cloud tracks. I am interested in the sessions on GDPR plus some of the cloud backup sessions, you can see what would interest you in the full session guide.

I will be in the chatrooms, so don’t forget to register and say hello.

