VeeamON 2019

The Challenge

I was playing Mousetrap with my kids this morning and it got me thinking about data management. In the board game you move around trying to win pieces of cheese whilst at the same time avoiding the mousetrap.

As I got to be caught in the mouse trap for about the 8th time it reminded me how often in IT we are chasing the cheese – new projects, platforms and objectives whist neglecting the importance of data management. Data is the life blood of most companies these days but data management and protection is often an afterthought until there is an issue, aka you are caught in the mouse trap.

The solution

Firstly I would recommend not playing Mouse Trap with kids they always seem to win. Secondly good data management is about recognising it’s importance from the inception of projects and creating a data management strategy, so as to avoid any pitfalls. Veeam are putting on one of the largest data management events of the year in Miami with their VeeamON event. The event features key data management experts, training opportunities, break out sessions, demos and key partners such as HPE and NetApp.

Event Detail

This years event takes place 20-22nd May in Miami Florida. Some of the sessions I thought looked interesting included:

Ultimate Guide to Veeam Cloud Mobility: Tips, Tricks and Use Cases

Veeam Backup & Replication Common Mistakes and How to Fix Them

Veeam Storage Integration Deep Dive

Architecture, Installation and Design for Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365

Automate Yourself Out of a Backup Job — Advanced PowerShell & API Usage



On the Veeam site you can see a full list of sessions. Other reasons to attend include discounted VMCE training and the legendary VeeamON party which this year features Flo Rida. You can read more about the event at the VeeamON site

