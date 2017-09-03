Guest Post

Fancy getting your work and thoughts seen by thousands of people? Then you are in the right place. I have spent many years building up d8taDude.com to be a popular IT infrastructure based blog and am now ready to share this platform with others. I am offering d8taDude.com as an open platform so that other can share their experiences and ideas.

You can link the article back to your own blog, linkedIN / Facebook page, cat appreciation page etc. This is an open platform and an opportunity for you to promote YOU to an already established audience.

In terms of content I am looking for IT infrastructure based articles. This can be tips, how to articles, troubleshooting, experience from your latest project etc. Again this is an open platform essentially I am looking for value, as long as other people will find the information useful lets get it out there.

To submit your article or discuss further use the contact form below. I can’t wait to see what you guys come up with