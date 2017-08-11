Understanding 3PAR Technologies and Deep Dives

3PAR OS 3.3.1 Performance Enhancements

Follow my blog with Bloglovin There are a bunch of performance and under the hood enhancements in 3PAR OS 3.3.1 ...
Read More

3PAR Dedupe + Compression Deep Dive

Getting Trim HPE are a bit late on this release, it’s normally January that people want to start losing weight.  ...
Read More

Tech Preview – 3PAR 3D Cache

With Intel officially announcing its 3D Xpoint based Optane product line this week I thought it was worth another look ...
Read More

The 3PAR ASIC now and the future

A great article appeared in The Register recently previewing the HPE 3PAR GEN 6 ASIC. It sparked my interest as ...
Read More

3PAR Peer Persistence Overview

I recently took on the support of a customer with a Peer Persistence setup. I had lots of questions when ...
Read More

3PAR Storage Federation

During the storage keynote at HP Discover new SVP of storage Manish Goel made multiple references to the 20K series ...
Read More

Adaptive Optimization Design Considerations

What is AO? Adaptive Optimization (AO) is 3PAR’s disk tiering technology, which automatically moves the hottest most frequently accessed blocks ...
Read More

Adaptive Flash Cache – Deep Dive

Last week I posted a quick overview of the latest feature announced for 3Par – Adaptive Flash Cache. HP have ...
Read More

 

Take me back to the 3PAR hub page!