Understanding 3PAR Technologies and Deep Dives

3PAR OS 3.3.1 Performance Enhancements
There are a bunch of performance and under the hood enhancements in 3PAR OS 3.3.1 ...
3PAR Dedupe + Compression Deep Dive
Getting Trim HPE are a bit late on this release, it’s normally January that people want to start losing weight. ...
Tech Preview – 3PAR 3D Cache
With Intel officially announcing its 3D Xpoint based Optane product line this week I thought it was worth another look ...
The 3PAR ASIC now and the future
A great article appeared in The Register recently previewing the HPE 3PAR GEN 6 ASIC. It sparked my interest as ...
3PAR Peer Persistence Overview
I recently took on the support of a customer with a Peer Persistence setup. I had lots of questions when ...
3PAR Storage Federation
During the storage keynote at HP Discover new SVP of storage Manish Goel made multiple references to the 20K series ...
Adaptive Optimization Design Considerations
What is AO? Adaptive Optimization (AO) is 3PAR’s disk tiering technology, which automatically moves the hottest most frequently accessed blocks ...
Adaptive Flash Cache – Deep Dive
Last week I posted a quick overview of the latest feature announced for 3Par – Adaptive Flash Cache. HP have ...
