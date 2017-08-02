Vembu releases BDR Suite 3.8

Vembu has just released the 3.8 version of their BDR Suite. Let’s start at the beginning with a bit of background. The company was actually founded back in 2002 based out of Chennai India but also with offices in the US. Their core product is the Vembu BDR Suite which is able to backup:

VMware VM’s

Hyper-V VM’s

Physical windows machines

Office 365

Google Apps (G-Suite)

Cloud backup of AWS and Azure VM’s

The first thing that struck me with this product it’s maturity in terms of number of of items that can be backed up and also the scope of features available within the product. All management is controlled through a clean looking central console which is accessed via a web browser

VM based backups are agentless, capable of producing application aware backups and allow enable granular restore. High availability is key to all backup solutions and Vembu supports this with quick VM recovery and VM replication. VM replication allows the agentless replication of a VM to a target to allow near zero RTO. Vembu is available for a 30 day trial

Vembu have actually gone to the effort of creating their own file system which they call VembuHIVE, which keeps the backup files compressed, encrypted and has built in error correction.

What’s new?

Hopefully that gives you a flavour for what Vembu BDR is all about, so let’s look at what’s new in the latest 3.8 release.

OffsiteDR Seed – When first setting up offsite copies one of the key challenges can be the initial data sync which can take a significant amount of time and cause congestion on network links. OffsiteDR seed allows the data to be transferred using an offline method to overcome these challenges

Disk Image Backup in BDR – Previously agent based backups i.e. backups of physical machines had to be configured and managed via a separate server, this can now be done via the central BDR server

Storage Pooling – This feature allows a number of different storage targets to be pooled together to create what appears to be a single backup target. Useful for example if your current target has become full and there is not physical capacity for expansion

Auto Authorization – this is a security feature to ensure the backup data is not sent to an unknown server. Authorization of the backup servers is achieved by the generation of unique keys by the BDR server

I wanted to cover Vembu backup product which once I started reading up on it I realised was like a swiss army knife of backup products covering many aspects of backup.

