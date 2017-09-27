Turbonomic 6.0 – What’s new?

Turbonomic have today announced the next major release of their software, version 6.0. In the previous release Turbonomic firmly jumped with both feet into the cloud. They continue that trend plus a major overhaul to the interface and other features in this release.

Interface

Let’s start with the pretty stuff. This release follows industry trend with a HTML 5 interface. They have taken the chance with the move to HTML 5 to give the interface a complete overhaul which has a clean and clear look. This is now the default interface with almost 100% feature parity compared to the old UI.

The interface can be amended for customised dashboards using drag and drop.

Storage Control

Choosing the correct cloud storage tier is important to ensure that you are getting the required performance but not overpaying for performance that isn’t required. Onsite we have storage tiering such as 3PAR Adaptive Optimization to allow for optimum placement of data to balance performance and cost. In this release Turbomic introduce the concept of Storage Control. This technology is able to analyse storage performance and suggest the appropriate tier of storage. A move between tiers can be controlled by Turonomic to allow the dynamic online movement of storage workloads.

Relational DB Control

Relational DB’s are the fastest growing service in AWS. This release brings the traditional Turbomic capabilities of analysis and auto scaling to relational DB’s. Turbomic analyses CPU, Memory, IO and NetThroughput to determine if to scale up or down. This will assure performance and minimise costs

Minimised Unused Instances

With the cloud being a pay to play cost model we only want the work loads live that are being utilised at the time. 6.0 delivers the ability to suspend or terminate unused instances. This can be achieved in two ways on a pre-configured schedule or in an automated fashion by identifying inactive instances.

Cost

Total instance cost control allows a snapshot view of the costs associated with an instance compute, licensing (OS), IP and storage cost

You can read more in the official press release

