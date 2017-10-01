#Blogtober is go!

If you like tech content then October could be your new favourite month. Matt Heldstab has thrown down the gauntlet and challenged tech blogges to take part in #Blogtober.  The rules are simple complete 5 or more tech related blog posts in the month of October.  If you are a blogger and want to take part there is time, just head on over to http://www.blogtober.net.  The list contains some new entrants so don’t be afraid to try your hand.

You can follow along by:

1 Following the hashtag #blogtober

2 Following the Twitter list that Matt has created

3 Check out the list below of bloggers taking part, again credit to Matt for creating this

I hope you will follow along all the content I will be creating on d8taDude.com and fellow #Blogtober participants

