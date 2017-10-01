Blogtober is go!

If you like tech content then October could be your new favourite month. Matt Heldstab has thrown down the gauntlet and challenged tech blogges to take part in #Blogtober. The rules are simple complete 5 or more tech related blog posts in the month of October. If you are a blogger and want to take part there is time, just head on over to http://www.blogtober.net. The list contains some new entrants so don’t be afraid to try your hand.
You can follow along by:
1 Following the hashtag #blogtober
2 Following the Twitter list that Matt has created
3 Check out the list below of bloggers taking part, again credit to Matt for creating this
- http://www.vmatt.net by Matt Heldstab – (@mattheldstab on Twitter)
- https://virtualvt.wordpress.com by Scott Driver – (@VTsnowboarder42 on Twitter)
- http://www.explorevm.com by Paul Woodward Jr. – (@explorevm on Twitter)
- http://www.anthonyrhook.com by Anthony Hook (@anthonyrhook on Twitter)
- https://www.technicloud.com by Rebecca Fitzhugh (@rebeccafitzhugh on Twitter)
- https://www.thevirtualhorizon.com by Sean Massey (@seanpmassey on Twitter)
- https://www.vhojan.nl by Johan van Amersfoort (@vhojan on Twitter)
- http://www.digitalvspace.com by Tony Reeves (@importcarguy on Twitter)
- https://www.vmspot.com by Matt Bradford (@vmspot on Twitter)
- http://www.CustomNet.com by Eric Allione (@vNetworking on Twitter)
- http://www.nigelhickey.com by Nigel Hickey (@vcenternerd on Twitter)
- https://www.mueller-tech.com by James Mueller (@JamesMuellerIT on Twitter)
- https://www.quirkyvirtualization.net by Jeremy Ey (@kayakerscout on Twitter)
- http://www.vgemba.net by Colin Westwater (@cwestwater on Twitter)
- http://www.theaaronstrong.com by Aaron strong (@theaaronstrong on Twitter)
- http://www.virtuallysekar.com by Venkatesh Sekar (@virtuallysekar on Twitter)
- http://www.vcarbs.com by Nick Carbone (@vCarbs_ on Twitter)
- https://www.letsv4real.com by Chestin Hay (@letsv4real on Twitter)
- https://www.d8taDude.com by Richard Arnold (@d8taDude on Twitter)
- https://www.homelaber.com.br by Valdecir Carvalho (@homelaber on Twitter)
- https://thevirtualboi.wordpress.com by Stephen Owens (@thevirtualboi on Twitter)
- https://virtuallyuseful.wordpress.com by Ray Olander (@virtuallyuseful on Twitter)
- https://www.itdiversified.com by Bryan Krausen (@btkrausen on Twitter)
- https://www.vramblings.com by Aaron Bolthouse (@bhouse563 on Twitter)
- https://www.iannoble.co.uk by Ian Noble (@iannoble on Twitter)
- http://www.thevirtualvillage.net by Chad Roth (@chaderoth on Twitter)
- http://www.thecloudybeer.com by Michael Chouinard (@chewievt on Twitter)
- http://notes.doodzzz.net by Abdullah Abdullah (@do0dzZZ on Twitter)
- https://www.teebeedee.org by Dee Abson (@deeabson on Twitter)
- https://www.tsmith.co by Tim Smith (@tsmith_co on Twitter)
- http://www.8bitvirtual.net by Jason Davidson (@jasonbdavidson on Twitter)
- http://childebrandt42.wordpress.com by Chris Hildebrandt (@childebrandt42 on Twitter)
- https://snoopj.wordpress.com by Jon Hildebrand (@snoopj123 on Twitter)
- http://www.vtimd.com by Tim Davis (@ALDTD on Twitter)
- http://www.shaulov.us by Azarya Shaulov (@az_ny on Twitter)
- http://www.sysadmingirl.blog by Mackenzie Meier (@MackenzieKMeier on Twitter)
- http://jedidev.byteideasit.com by Jason McMinn (@vm_jmcminn on Twitter)
- https://www.tinkertry.com by Paul Braren (@paulbraren on Twitter)
- http://www.cragdoo.co.uk by Craig Dalrymple (@cragdoo on Twitter)
- https://vzilla.co.uk by Michael Cade (@MichaelCade1 on Twitter)
- https://jorgedelacruz.es by Jorge De La Cruz (@jorgedlcruz on Twitter)
- https://www.snurf.co.uk by Ian Sanderson (@ian0x0r on Twitter)
- https://blog.mwpreston.net by Mike Preston (@mwpreston on Twitter)
- https://exchangegoddess.com by Phoummala Schmitt (@PhoummalaSchmit & @ExchangeGoddess on Twitter)
- URL coming soon for a blog by Brad Tompkins (@VMUG_CEO on Twitter)
- http://blog.thenetworknerd.com by Nick Korte (@NetworkNerd_ on Twitter)
I hope you will follow along all the content I will be creating on d8taDude.com and fellow #Blogtober participants
Published by