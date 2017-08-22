Veeam Upgrade Steps

The Veeam upgrade process is pretty straight forward and I wanted to share it following on from last weeks Veeam Version numbers post.

High level Veeam upgrade process

We will go into detail of the upgrade, but first I wanted to give you a top level view of how you will be doing the version update.

  • Check for compatibility
  • Plan your Veeam upgrade path
  • Download the installation files
  • Backup your Veeam infrastructure – DB backups, Veeam config backups, VM snapshots
  • Upgrade VeeamONE first if you are using it
  • Allow any running jobs to finish
  • Disable any jobs that may start during the time scheduled for the upgrade
  • Upgrade Veeam Enterprise manager
  • Reboot Veeam Backup and Replication server to clear any file locks
  • Install Veeam Backup and Replication
  • Open Veeam Backup and Replication and allow it to upgrade components – proxy servers etc
  • Remove VM snapshots

Of course make sure you check out the release notes for your version for any specific information related to that release and your environment. Now lets go through the process in more detail.

Pre upgrade steps

1 Check for compatibility and requirements in the latest Veeam release notes

2 Check for the correct Veeam upgrade path

3 Download the installation files

4 Backup the databases used by VeeamONE, Enterprise Manager, Veeam Backup and Replication. To find which database is used:

  • VeeamONE – Use the VeeamONE settings utility to find the database. This can be found in C:\Program Files\Common Files\Veeam\Veeam ONE Settings\VeeamOneSettings.exe. Full details in this VeeamONE KB
  • Enterprise Manager & Veeam Backup and Replication – You can use the Configuration Database Connection utility to find which DB Veeam is using.  Find it on your Start Menu as Configuration Database Connection Settings

Launching the Veeam configuration database connection utility

When you launch it you can choose which product you wish to find the DB details for – Enterprise Manager or Veeam Backup and ReplicationChoosing the product wish to view the database settings on

5 Run a Veeam configuration backup and make sure you keep a note of where it is stored

Main menu to select configuration backup

6 Take a snapshot of the Veeam backup server

VeeamONE

If you are using VeeamONE upgrade this component next

Enterprise Manager Upgrade

1 Run the setup file

2 Choose upgrade Veeam Enterprise manager from the splash screen

Veeam availability suite upgrade screen

3 Accept the licence screen

Accepting the Veeam enterprise manager liceense agreement.png

4 Review the existing Enterprise Manager components and then click next

Reviewing the curently installed components

5 If you are moving between major releases you will need to provide a licence file.  In this case I am moving from 9.0 to 9.5 so it has detected a valid licence

Dialog box to select enterprise manager license

6 The wizard next checks you have all the correct components installed to accommodate Veeam.  If it identifies anything missing like in the screenshot below you can click install

Runing through the system configuration check

7 Enter your service account details

Entering the service account credentials

8 Make sure the correct SQL server and instance is selected

Selecting the instance to store the DB on

9 Choose yes to upgrade the DB

Confirm OK to update the database

10 Choose to install

11 Job done, Veeam Enterprise Manager successfully installed screen appears

Confirmation veeam backup enterprise manager 9.5 setup is complete

12 Accept the restart

Upgrade Veeam Backup and Replication

1 Reboot the server

2 Allow running jobs to finish and suspend any jobs that will start during the upgrade time frame

3 Snapshot the Veeam backup VM

4 Mount the Veeam Availability Suite ISO and run setup.

Veeam availability suite upgrade screen

5 Accept the licence agreement

accepting the license agreement

6 Note the previous versions that have been discovered and will be upgraded

7 If you are moving between major releases you will need to provide a licence file.  In this case I am moving from 9.0 to 9.5 so it has detected a valid licence

Provide License file

8 The wizard next checks you have all the correct components installed to accommodate Veeam.  If it identifies anything missing like in the screenshot below you can click install

running through the pre-upgrade system configuration check

9 When all components are installed you will see a green status and you will be good to continue

confirmation the pre-upgrade checks have been met

10 Enter any service account details you wish to use

selecting the service account to use with Veeam

12 Make sure the correct SQL server and instance is selected

Confirming the correct instance is selected for install

13 Select yes to the warning and to upgrade the DB

Accepting upgrade of the configuration data base

14 Open Veeam backup and replication and you will be prompted to upgrade the components

Updating components of the Veeam backup infrastructure

Hopefully this post has helped you with planning how to upgrade Veeam.

