Veeam Upgrade Steps

The Veeam upgrade process is pretty straight forward and I wanted to share it following on from last weeks Veeam Version numbers post.

High level Veeam upgrade process

We will go into detail of the upgrade, but first I wanted to give you a top level view of how you will be doing the version update.

Check for compatibility

Plan your Veeam upgrade path

Download the installation files

Backup your Veeam infrastructure – DB backups, Veeam config backups, VM snapshots

Upgrade VeeamONE first if you are using it

Allow any running jobs to finish

Disable any jobs that may start during the time scheduled for the upgrade

Upgrade Veeam Enterprise manager

Reboot Veeam Backup and Replication server to clear any file locks

Install Veeam Backup and Replication

Open Veeam Backup and Replication and allow it to upgrade components – proxy servers etc

Remove VM snapshots

Of course make sure you check out the release notes for your version for any specific information related to that release and your environment. Now lets go through the process in more detail.

Pre upgrade steps

1 Check for compatibility and requirements in the latest Veeam release notes

2 Check for the correct Veeam upgrade path

3 Download the installation files

4 Backup the databases used by VeeamONE, Enterprise Manager, Veeam Backup and Replication. To find which database is used:

VeeamONE – Use the VeeamONE settings utility to find the database. This can be found in C:\Program Files\Common Files\Veeam\Veeam ONE Settings\VeeamOneSettings.exe. Full details in this VeeamONE KB

Enterprise Manager & Veeam Backup and Replication – You can use the Configuration Database Connection utility to find which DB Veeam is using. Find it on your Start Menu as Configuration Database Connection Settings

When you launch it you can choose which product you wish to find the DB details for – Enterprise Manager or Veeam Backup and Replication

5 Run a Veeam configuration backup and make sure you keep a note of where it is stored

6 Take a snapshot of the Veeam backup server

VeeamONE

If you are using VeeamONE upgrade this component next

Enterprise Manager Upgrade

1 Run the setup file

2 Choose upgrade Veeam Enterprise manager from the splash screen

3 Accept the licence screen

4 Review the existing Enterprise Manager components and then click next

5 If you are moving between major releases you will need to provide a licence file. In this case I am moving from 9.0 to 9.5 so it has detected a valid licence

6 The wizard next checks you have all the correct components installed to accommodate Veeam. If it identifies anything missing like in the screenshot below you can click install

7 Enter your service account details

8 Make sure the correct SQL server and instance is selected

9 Choose yes to upgrade the DB

10 Choose to install

11 Job done, Veeam Enterprise Manager successfully installed screen appears

12 Accept the restart

Upgrade Veeam Backup and Replication

1 Reboot the server

2 Allow running jobs to finish and suspend any jobs that will start during the upgrade time frame

3 Snapshot the Veeam backup VM

4 Mount the Veeam Availability Suite ISO and run setup.

5 Accept the licence agreement

6 Note the previous versions that have been discovered and will be upgraded

7 If you are moving between major releases you will need to provide a licence file. In this case I am moving from 9.0 to 9.5 so it has detected a valid licence

8 The wizard next checks you have all the correct components installed to accommodate Veeam. If it identifies anything missing like in the screenshot below you can click install

9 When all components are installed you will see a green status and you will be good to continue

10 Enter any service account details you wish to use

12 Make sure the correct SQL server and instance is selected

13 Select yes to the warning and to upgrade the DB

14 Open Veeam backup and replication and you will be prompted to upgrade the components

Hopefully this post has helped you with planning how to upgrade Veeam.

