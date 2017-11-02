Win $100 gift voucher – by guest posting

Blogtober is over. Thanks to Matt Heldstab for organising this, you can see all the blogs that took part here. A significant amount of good content came out of blogtober. It got me thinking why end it there?

To continue the content flowing in November I am going to make d8taDude.com available as an open platform for guest posts over the next month. I will by giving away a $100 Amazon gift card to the best post, which could come in handy given that Christmas is just around the corner. If you’re an existing blogger this could give you some additional exposure and if you’re a new blogger this could be a great platform to introduce yourself to the world.

Entries can be made from today, last entries will be by the end of this month (November 2017). Blog posts will be reviewed by the d8taDude team plus one guest judge from the community. The winners based on the most interesting and informative post will be announced by the end of 4th Dec 17. The winner will then be e-mailed a $100 Amazon gift voucher!

You just need to submit one guest post to to be in with a chance of winning the gift voucher. The post can be on anything tech related, if you fancy it get in touch using any of my social media networks:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Or you can get in touch with me via this form

The boring conditions bit:

Entry is free

Multiple entries can be made

Entries must be received by 30/11/17

The prize is a $100 gift card for Amazon.com. No alternative prizes

The winner will be chosen by the d8taDude team and one independent judge chosen from the community. The winner will be what has been deemed to be the most informative and interesting article

The winner will be informed by e-mail within 24 hours of the winners being announced and the gift token then e-mailed to them

Details of the winning post will be published on d8taDude.com before the end of 4/12/17

In the event of no entrants no prize will be issued

Richard

Share this: LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Google

