SSMC 3.1 What’s New

SSMC 3.1 is now available for download from the from the software depot, this post will have a quick look at what’s new. The install process remains as before and I have covered this in detail previously. Firstly the SSMC 3.1 release supports 3PAR OS 3.3.1 and hence a number of the enhancements relate to the new functionality in 3.3.1.

Some of the key new features include:

Block Provisioning:

Removes the option for the volume type TDVV (Thin Deduped Virtual Volume). This is now depreciated in 3.3.1 and become a property of a volume to enable dedupe. Covered previously in my dedupe deep dive.

Support for compression, which also becomes a volume property available to SSD’s in 3.3.1

Support for monster 15TB drives

File Persona:

Ability to create FTP shares

Support for POSIX security modes i.e. Linux based security permissions

Remote Copy:

3DC Peer Persistence configurations another 3.3.1 is added to SSMC as well as support for synchronous long distance setup

HPE 3PAR Storage Federation:

Allows the creation of a compressed volumes on the target system

Ability to schedule Peer Motion migrations

Adds support for migrating from legacy HPE 3PAR F-Class,T-Class and non 3PAR system to 3PAR i.e. online import facility

System Reporter:

Lots of enhancements in this area –

Ability to edit threshold alerts on systems running HPE 3PAR OS 3.3.1 and later

Support for SSMC and SMTP server running IPv6

Shows compression stats on capacity reports

Space forecasting is available on system and CPG capacity

You can see the full list of enhancements here.

