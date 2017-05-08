SSMC 3.1 What’s New

Richard T Arnold

SSMC 3.1 is now available for download from the from the software depot, this post will have a quick look at what’s new. The install process remains as before and I have covered this in detail previously. Firstly the SSMC 3.1 release supports 3PAR OS 3.3.1 and hence a number of the enhancements relate to the new functionality in 3.3.1.

Some of the key new features include:

Block Provisioning:

  • Removes the option for the volume type TDVV (Thin Deduped Virtual Volume). This is now depreciated in 3.3.1 and become a property of a volume to enable dedupe. Covered previously in my dedupe deep dive.
  • Support for compression, which also becomes a volume property available to SSD’s in 3.3.1
  • Support for monster 15TB drives

File Persona:

  • Ability to create FTP shares
  • Support for POSIX security modes i.e. Linux based security permissions

Remote Copy:

  • 3DC Peer Persistence configurations another 3.3.1 is added to SSMC as well as support for synchronous long distance setup

HPE 3PAR Storage Federation:

  • Allows the creation of a compressed volumes on the target system
  • Ability to schedule Peer Motion migrations
  • Adds support for migrating from legacy HPE 3PAR F-Class,T-Class and non 3PAR system to 3PAR i.e. online import facility

System Reporter:

Lots of enhancements in this area –

  • Ability to edit threshold alerts on systems running HPE 3PAR OS 3.3.1 and later
  • Support for SSMC and SMTP server running IPv6
  • Shows compression stats on capacity reports
  • Space forecasting is available on system and CPG capacity

You can see the full list of enhancements here.

 

 

Richard T Arnold

