3PAR 9450 Overview

The HPE 3PAR 9450 is the new all flash model in the 3PAR line up. In this video I discuss the new model with 3PAR product manager Alberto.

Key Take Aways

The 9450 is an new all flash model in the 3PAR range

It is an addition to the existing product range, not a replacement

It is based on the existing GEN5 ASIC seen across the range

The 9450 effectively doubles the horsepower of the existing 8450 with twice the CPU’s and more than twice the cache

The form factor is based on the 20,000 series, each node is 2U like the 8000 series. But unlike the 8000 the 9450 does not contain any data disks and fans are at the front of the unit

This is the rear view of the controller nodes

Drive cages are not daisy chained like in the 8000, but have individual connection

