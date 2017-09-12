What is Scalable Persistent Memory?

HPE Scalable Persistent Memory was announced earlier in the year at HPE Discover. I had the chance to talk to the product manager Brett Gibbs and ask him what is persistent memory? Don’t forget to subscribe to the YouTube Channel

Persistent Memory Summary

Whilst flash has offered a massive performance boost to storage it is still significantly slower than DRAM memory. Memory however is traditionally not a persistent storage method i.e. if power is lost so is the data

Persistent memory fills the gap – Super fast memory that can persistently store data

HPE GEN9 servers offered an 8GB NVDIMM. This scaled up to 128GB total persistent memory per server

The GEN9 technology was good for demanding applications that need a slice of additional performance

HPE Scalable Persistent Memory is introduced with HPE ProLiant GEN10 servers. This scales up to 1TB per system

The system works with the standard memory found in a ProLiant GEN10 system by guaranteeing persistence with battery backed flash

This increased scale to 1TB per server, means that this can be used for larger use cases for example an entire data base

